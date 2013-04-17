





KARACHI







Interesting electoral contests are expected in Khairpur, Tharparkar, Ghotki and Dadu districts as four former Sindh chief ministers Qaim Ali Shah, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Sardar Ali Muhammad Mehar and Liaquat Jatoi have thrown their hats into the provincial ring - eying to regain the chief minister’s slot in the coming set up.

Qaim has completed his five-year term as chief minister on March 16. He is the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, which forms the core strength of the PPP and is the home province of Benazir Bhutto. He also served first term as Chief Minister of Sindh from December 2, 1988 to February 25, 1990.

He contested elections from the Khairpur constituency from where he has won six times. He lost only once in 1997 to Syed Ghaus Ali Shah. He was subsequently elected to the Senate of Pakistan.

Another former chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim served as the chief executive of province from June 8, 2004 to November 19, 2007. He succeeded Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar.

Dr Arbab, who renamed his party as the Peoples Muslim League, is contesting for NA-229 (Mithi-Diplo) and PS-60 (Diplo).

Arbab Rahim, who invited Shaukat Aziz, the former prime minister, to contest elections from his stronghold as a National Assembly candidate, provided him an opportunity to brand himself as a power-broker.

He will, however, be remembered for the road network he laid out in the district, making travel easy and inexpensive. He also accommodated and posted people of his hometown to lucrative government positions which previously were a no-go area for the population of Thar.

Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar remained in the office of chief minister from December 17, 2002 to June 9, 2004.

During his tenure as a provincial chief minister, Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar also ensured that development work was carried out in the area. In 2002 also, Mahar won from this constituency as an independent candidate after returning the PPP ticket.

Though the PPP has awarded tickets to Ali Muhammad Mehar and his brother Raja Khan Mehar for May 11 elections but according to some media reports, he has filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Liaquat Ali Jatoi, who is contesting the election from PS-76 Dadu on PML-N ticket, remained chief minister of Sindh in 1997 and served in this position until the end of October 1998, when the Governor’s Rule was imposed in Sindh due to the law and order situation.

In 1990, he was chosen as the Sindh Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister. This was the beginning of his alliance with Pakistan Muslim League (N). In 2002, Jatoi was elected to the National Assembly and was inducted into the Federal Cabinet as a minister. Initially he held the portfolio of Minister of Industries, and was later on made the Minister for Water and Power in PML-Q government. He joined PML-N on March 26, 2012.