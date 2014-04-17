ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has termed dismal response to the auction process of 3G and 4G network licences and its questionable handling as failure of the government.

"It shows complete failure of the government to handle the matter in an adequate manner and as a result the government will lose chance to get maximum monetary benefits from the sale of 3G and 4G licences," said the PPP legislators in a call-attention notice submitted to the National Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the issue on the floor of the house.

Now Pakistan reportedly is set to hold long-awaited auctions for 3G and 4G network licences on April 23, a step the government projects will raise $2 billion to boost foreign reserves. The call-attention notice for upcoming NA session was submitted by Shazia Marri, Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Abdul Sattar Bachani and Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

The main opposition party also raised serious concern over increasing circular debt of Rs 286 billion and a call-attention notice was submitted by Dr Azra Fazal, Imran Zafar Leghari, and others for debate.