HAFIZABAD-Power loom owners and workers held a protest against price hike and said that hundreds of workers have become jobless due to flawed policies and sky-rocketing prices of cotton yarn.

Addressing a press conference, Power Looms Owners Association President Mian Muhammad Yousaf Tehami said that the industry used to earn billions of rupees foreign exchange every year in the past but due to increase in the loadshedding, high rate of electricity and sky-rocketing prices of cotton yarn, this industry was on the verge of liquidation. He appealed to the government to bring down the prices of cotton yarn, decrease loadshedding duration and lower the rate of electricity to save hundreds of owners and workers of the small industry from likely starvation.

CASE FILED: Saddar police have registered a case against PMA Hafizabad President Dr Abid Bhatti on the charge of hurling threats on Advocate Safwan Abbas Bhatti of Thatha Kalian.

According to the FIR, the advocate was sitting in his outhouse when Abid Bhatti allegedly threatened him with dire consequences on cell phone.