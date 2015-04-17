SEATTLE : Street vendors selling Seattle’s Real Change newspaper will accept digital payments from Thursday through a new smartphone application developed by workers at Google Inc in a volunteer project to help hawkers serve increasingly cashless patrons. Seattle residents looking for a weekly dose of reform-minded news will be able to scan a barcode with their phones to receive a $2.99 digital edition of the paper sold by homeless and poor men and women, Real Change and Google said. The print cost is $2.