NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is currently conducting a major exercise in the deserts of the western state of Rajasthan to test its operation capabilities during a battle.

The military exercise, titled Shatrujeet, is being undertaken by the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's elite Mathura-based Strike 1 corps, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

The exercise is focusing on "validating integrated battle theatre fighting concept" incorporating new-age technologies, weapon platforms and systems as well as long range precision targeting vectors, Indian Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha told the media Saturday.

In fact, the Indian Army regularly conducts such exercises to evaluate its operation capabilities during a war with the enemy.

The exercise will continue till April 23.