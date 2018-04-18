Share:

KARACHI - The sixth death anniversary of writer and journalist Abeda Iqbal Azad will be observed on April 20. Abeda Iqbal passed away on April 20, 2012. She contributed a lot in modern Urdu literature and mainstream newspapers.

She was renowned writer, poet and journalist, who have been successful in mainstreaming their works while doing responsible journalism and practicing the codes of journalism.

She strikes fame with the publication of her book of poetry ‘Aasman’. Abeda’s translated the book of Saadat Hasan Manto and Khalil Gibran. Dateline Dhaka, her feature series which is a historical record of 1971 Dhaka fall and was widely published in some leading newspapers.