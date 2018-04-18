Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka Theatre is taking two of its acclaimed plays “ Chaak Chakkar” and “ Charing Cross” to Islamabad for a two-day “Azadi Theatre Festival”.

The festival is being held at the Pakistan National of the Arts Islamabad from 20th to 21st of April. The festival will open with a performance of celebrated play “Chaak Chakkar”, an adaptation by Shahid Nadeem of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s classic play “The Caucasian Chalk Circle”.

Directed by Madeeha Gauhar, “Chaak Chakkar” raises fundamental questions about the ownership of a nation’s wealth and resources and the true nature of justice and democracy. It was first performed by Ajoka in 1985 at the Goethe Institute, Lahore during the time of General Zia ul Haq’s oppressive martial law, in the aftermath of ZA Bhutto’s overthrow and assassination. Ajoka has revived this play and it was recently performed in Lahore.

On 21st April, Ajoka’s latest play “Charing Cross” will be performed. The play is a spectacular musical epic based on major political and social changes on Pakistani landscape with Lahore’s Chairing Cross as a witness. The play has been written and directed by Shahid Nadeem and it takes its audience on a whirlwind journey into the Pakistan’s political history and enables them to develop an insight into the political and social changes since independence 70 years ago.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem while talking about the festival said that the Ajoka has always projected the message of social awareness through socially relevant and meaningful plays. The plays lined up for the festival are fine examples of socially meaningful art and address vital issues relating to fundamental freedoms and the constant violation of these rights.

The festival is being organized in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of Arts. Both plays will be presented at the National Art Gallery auditorium at 7pm daily. The entry is free.