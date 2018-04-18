Share:

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday recorded statements of two witnesses in Model Town killings case and adjourned further hearing till Tuesday (today).

The witnesses whose statement was recorded include a store keeper Javed and a cameraman Azeem.

The Supreme Court ordered the trial court to hold day-to-day hearing of the case, with directives to the LHC to decide all the petitions and appeals related to the incident within 15 days.

Last week, the court indicted 116 police officials on a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek over the four years old incident of Model Town killings.

At least 14 people died and 85 others injured when a clash erupted between police and PAT workers in June 2014 in Model Town. Barriers put outside the Minhajul Quran became the reason of clash that resulted into the killings of several people.

The court had excluded from the trial 12 political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shahbaz, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif, former Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid, State Minister Abid Sher Ali, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the then Personal Secretary to Chief Minister Syed Tauqir Shah, Home Minister Azam Suleman and the then Lahore Commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.