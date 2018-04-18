Share:

islamabad-Beaconhouse School System North annually holds its High Achievers Ceremony to applaud and honour the hard work put in by its students for their conspicuous achievements in Cambridge International, Matriculation and International Baccalaureate Examinations. This year the elaborate ceremony was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on 16th April 2018 to delightfully honour a total of 800 high achievers.

The achievements to celebrate entailed 61 distinctions nationwide, with the Northern region attaining 1 Top in the World, 2 National distinctions and 16 National Distinctions North, 4 Best Across Four Cambridge International As, 1 Best Across five Cambridge International As and 3 Best Across three Cambridge International As.

High achievers comprised 17,254 A graders in O & A Levels nationwide. Furthermore, Beaconhouse Access Centre has successfully attained 11,900 cumulative placements in National and International Universities including Oxford University accompanied with 13.4billion in Scholarships for their students over the past four years.

The event was attended by Executive Director North, Beaconhouse School System Nassir Kasuri, along with Project Director of Concordia Colleges North Amina Wattoo Kasuri. Other distinguished guests were Country Director Cambridge Assessment International Education Uzma Yousaf, Director British Council Pakistan James Hampson Deputy, Afghan Embassy Cultural Attaché Abdul Rehman Habib Zai, Director Examination British Council Hassan Khattak, Ambassador of Tajikistan Jonovo Sher Ali, Former secretary IBCC Ramazan Achakzai, Director Exam Operations British Council Imtiaz Razvi, DG NAB Irfan Mangi and Head of Study, British Council Saman Imtiaz.

The Guest of Honour, Nassir Kasuri delivered the Keynote Address. He congratulated the students on their eminent achievements and lauded the students who worked remarkably hard all year long and achieved these fantastic results.

He also congratulated the proud parents and teachers who spared no effort to tap the hidden talent in the students entrusted to them.

Medals, shields and certificates were received by the high achievers from the Guests of Honour. Students performed a variety of vibrant acts to entertain the attendees.

The event was indeed an acknowledgement of the students’ commendable achievements.

The students of Beaconhouse continue the legacy of making the country proud.