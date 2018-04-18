Share:

Lahore: Journalists, editors, intellectuals and civil society activists have expressed serious concern about suppression of freedom of expression.

Media and civil society activists demanded that ongoing arm-twisting of a section of media is uncalled for and regrettable.

The meeting expressed dismay over the interim judicial order to censor the speeches of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, calling the ban a violation of freedom of expression.

They said that instead of resorting to such tactics, anyone committing contempt of judiciary should be tried in court so that one could defend the charges.