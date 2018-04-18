Share:

KARACHI - Speakers at the meeting of Hamdard Shura Karachi chapter declared that the political narrative of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was his speech of August 11, 1947, which was his policy statement too, in first Constitutional Assembly of Pakistan and following this narrative in letter and spirit country could find its way out of the prevailing quagmire of socio-economic and political problems.

The meeting was held on the theme: “Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s political narrative and present political situation,” presided over by Justice (r) Haziqul Khairi at a local club.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest speaker, Sirajuddin Aziz said that Quaid-i-Azam didn’t believe in orthodoxy and we should portrait him as he was, as he was not captioned adequately and being dubbed on two extremes, depriving nation from the good impact of his blessed personality.

He had attributes of a man of ‘honesty of purpose’, ‘impeccable character’, and ‘law-abiding’, if these his qualities were highlighted and propagated in the nation, it would have put positive effects on Pakistani politics that got rotten with corruption and money making malpractices, he added.

Justice (r) Haziqul said that Quaid was so honest that even strong adversaries of Quaid didn’t raise finger against his integrity. The correspondence of Iqbal and Jinnah revealed that Iqbal had deep longing for Muslims of subcontinent so he gave the concept of separate homeland for them, but he never talked about an Islamic state as movement for separate country was the battle of obtaining political rights for Muslims, he asserted.

Maj General (r) Sikandar Hayat was of view that Pakistan was the eighth wonder of the world, created by an extraordinary energetic man who worked for Pakistan like a jinni, talked about Islamic social justice and stressed upon equal rights for every Pakistani.

Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan said that Quaid-i-Azam had made it very clear that minorities of Pakistan were also equal citizens of the country and to safeguard their rights, lives and properties was the sole responsibility of the state.

Prof Dr Akhlaque Ahmed, Brig (r) Riazul Haq, Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, Sheikh Usman Damohi, Prof Dr Tanvir Khalid, Engineer anwarul Haq Siddiqui, Zafar Iqbal and Ibn-ul-Hasan Rizvi also spoke.