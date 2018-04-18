Share:

TIMERGARA - A government college teacher was deprived of Rs150,000 in his bank account by unknown person impersonating as official of Pakistan Army on Sunday night.

Ikramullah, assistant professor of political science at Government Post Graduate College, Timergara told The Nation that he received a phone call from an impersonator seeking his personal details including the CNIC number and bank account on the pretext of census data verification.

“The impersonator called me and introduced himself as Major Aqib calling from GHQ Rawalpindi, saying that he sought my personal data in connection with verification of census data provided to them by the Pak Army”, Ikramullah said, adding that when he asked the person how he should accept that he had been called by officials from the GHQ as they were calling from a cell phone, they disconnected the call and made another call from a landline number after which he had no option other than to provide his personal data. “I appeal army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor to take notice of the matter and immediately arrest those causing defamation to the revered Pak Army and to help ensure safety of public interests.

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai