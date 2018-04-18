Share:

Honda Atlas Cars achieves historical sales milestone

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) celebrated a historic sales milestone of the 50,100 units (April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018) at the manufacturing plant in Manga Mandi the other day. Hironobu Yoshimura, president & CEO Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, along with top executives and associates of HACPL graced the occasion with their presence. 2017 ~ 2018 proved a golden year for Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan). Multiple milestones have been achieved like Highest ever Civic sales – 20,092 units, highest ever City sales – 20,886 & highest ever total sales of 50,100 units in 1 year.

Addressing the Honda family, the president congratulated and appreciated the efforts of HACPL team on achieving this milestone along with government, media and customers. In his speech, Hironobu Yoshimura said: “We not only achieved 50,000 units sales target, we thrived. I am optimistic that HACPL associates will continue with the same spirit and as one team we will keep on achieving milestonesone after another in the days to come’’

HACPL started its operations in May 1994. The company is now one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the country. Honda provides best satisfaction to the customers and this idea is translated through its philosophy of “joy”, the joy of manufacturing, the joy of selling and the joy of buying. It is the joy that helps Honda to achieve multiple milestones.

The main contributor in the achievement of 50,000 units milestone is brand’s persistent quality in all its models. HACPL has always made efforts to provide best quality products to the customers. Both CKD and CBU models contributed in reaching the 50,000 mark. Honda City, Honda Civic and Honda BR-V were the major highlights in sales along with Accord, CR-V and HR-V.

To serve an increasing demand of Pakistani customers, HACPL has been locally producing the Honda models namely Civic and City at Lahore plant with majority of assembling parts provided by local suppliers. In addition, the BR-V has been adding to its manufacturing line.

Amreli Steels launches new campaign

KARACHI (PR): Amreli Steels, Pakistan’s largest selling brand of steel bars, launched its new campaign over the weekend that celebrates the virtue of resilience which is a defining attribute of great individuals as well as its product, steel bars. The advertisement is based on the story of two Pakistani individuals who are the literal embodiment of resilience. It features Younis Khan, the defiant cricketer who remained true to himself despite relentless criticism and today ranks as one of the best Pakistani cricketers of all time. Also featured is the aptly proclaimed “Iron Lady of Pakistan”, Muniba Mazari, the differently-abled UN ambassador who refused to let her condition define her and became the champion for women and the differently-abled worldwide. The story puts these great individuals’ personal journeys in the forefront to establish that lasting legacies are forged through iron will. It is this inherent resilience that is the true strength of one’s character.

Huawei Technologies hosting Mobile Congress

LAHORE (PR): Five-day (16th to 20th April) Huawei Mobile Pakistan Congress 2018, being hosted by Huawei Technologies Pakistan, started in Islamabad on Monday. The Huawei Mobile Pakistan Congress will focus on the 5G technologies, 5G wireless, 5G energy, 5G Bearer network, intent-driven network, 5G core network. There will be total 17 booths in the exhibition hall which will present some the most advanced ICT solutions.

Besides the 5G technologies, the congress will also demonstrate the VoLTE, next generation home broadband, intelligent video surveillance, next-generation digital campus and many other advanced ICT solutions.