LAHORE-The Embassy of Pakistan in Norway has organised a musical performance for prominent pop singer Daniyal Arshad to celebrate Pakistan and Norway friendship.

The event was held on Sunday and attended by a large number of Norway dignitaries, government officials, Norway-based diplomatic community, Pakistani families, university students and leading Norwegian journalists.

Daniyal Arshad amused the audience with his versatile multilingual songs covering genres of pop style.

He mesmerised the audience and eloquently articulated the musical traditions of Pakistan. At the end of the programme, Pakistani ambassador Riffat Masood presented bouquets to Daniyal and thanked him for enthralling musical performance.

Talking to The Nation, Daniyal said that it is always an honour to represent Pakistani music in Norway. “I’m thankful to Riffat Masood who gave me this opportunity to perform live infront of such an energetic crowd. Music is my passion and I have been performing in different countries for past three years representing Pakistan all over the globe. I will soon be launching my new single which will be a treat for all music freaks,” he said.