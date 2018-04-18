Share:

KARACHI - Police found a decomposed body of a seven years old girl from the bushes at Northern Bypass within the remits of Mangopir police station on Monday.

Police being informed by the locals about the body lying near Khairabad area and rushed to the spot while shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. Doctors said that the girl had been died five days ago while cause of death yet to be ascertain.

Police said that the chemical examination report would determine the cause of death and also pointed out either the girl was subjected to the rape or not. Police shifted the body to the morgue for identification while registered an FIR against the unknown culprits.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 25 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, drug paddlers and others. The accused persons arrested were including Umair picked up by the Korangi Industrial Area police station for possessing illegal weapons. Police suspects that the accused person involved in various cases of street crimes.

Azizabad police arrested three accused persons including Farooq, Tariq Niazi and Qasim while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality and also wanted to the police in various cases of crimes. Al-Falah police also arrested three accused persons including Sehbaz, Mehmood and Aman while recovered weapons, narcotics and stolen motorbikes from their possession. Police said that the accused persons used to run the drug business and also involved in various sort of criminal activities.

Similarly, Shahrah-e-Noorjahn police arrested an accused Shah Jahan while recovered weapons, narcotics and snatched motorbike from his possession. Jamshaid Quarter and Supermarket police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Afaq Ahmed and Mehmood Tahir while recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested four accused persons including Muhammad Ali, Mamoon Ali, Saeed Ahmed and Kamran while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Bahadurabad police and Sir Syed police arrested some three accused persons including Alamgir, Shahbaz and Kamil while recovered weapons from their possession.

Taimoria police arrested four street criminals including Hassan, Owais, Zubair and Sheraz while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of street crimes. Steel Town and New Karachi police arrested four accused persons including Noor Nawaz, Rahim, Naveed and Yasir while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.