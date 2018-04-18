Share:

LAHORE - Additional Secretary Drugs Control chaired review meeting of District Quality Control Boards on Monday.

Chief Drugs Controller and officers of Provincial Drug Control Unit, Provincial Quality Control Board and Secretaries of District Quality Control Boards attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 443 cases were decided by DQCBs during the last month. Permission for prosecution was given in 241 cases, warning was issued in 157 cases and permission of FIR was granted in 11 cases.

As many as 25287 applications were received for computerized drugs sale license. As many as 35464 centres have been registered under Centralized Barber & Beauty Salon Licensing including 29099 barber shops, 4225 beauticians and 2140 paddlers.