Share:

LOS ANGELES-Elizabeth Olsen hopes Scarlet Witch’s love life becomes a more prominent part of the Marvel movies. The 29-year-old actress stars as Scarlet in the money-spinning movie franchise and, ahead of the release of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Elizabeth has revealed she would welcome her character’s relationship with The Vision being explored in more depth. Asked whether she would like the comic book backstory to be brought to the movie, Elizabeth told Digital Spy: ‘’We would love to do that. The babies and the fake babies, and her going mad. I would love the opportunity to get to do that.’’ In the Marvel comic series, Scarlet conceived twins via magic, but it actually transpires that they were created from the soul of a demon. And when she lost her children, Scarlet also lost her mind. The on-screen relationship between Scralet and The Vision, played by Paul Bettany, has been steadily growing since 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and the actor has teased at what fans should expect in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

He shared: ‘’This has been the richest for storyline for us, I think. It was great to play.’’

Paul also explained that the love story is something everyone can relate to.

He shared: ‘’I think it’s a nice way in for people, emotionally, because not many people have been a Norse god, but a lot of people have fallen in love. And to see that happening under extraordinary circumstances is kind of fun.’’