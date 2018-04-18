Share:

LAHORE - The District Administration has rejected PTI’s request for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29 and has suggested Nasir Bagh as the alternative place. Khan’s party, on the other hand, is adamant to hold the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

A press release issued by the district administration on Monday said that National History Museum was going to be inaugurated this month which is located at Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan ground). It also cited a decision made by the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order which opposed holding of public rally keeping in view the security situation and the likely damage which might be caused to the infrastructure of Greater Iqbal Park.

Earlier, PTI’s MPA Shoaib Siddiqui had applied for permission to hold the rally. Siddiqui told The Nation that he had not yet received any intimation from the district administration.

He, however, said that the PTI leadership had already taken a decision that the rally will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan as planned irrespective of whatever decision the district government makes in this regard.

Also, the PTI has started making arrangements for holding of public meeting on 29th April at Minar-e-Pakistan. In this connection, local PTI leaders led by President Central Punjab Abdul Aleem visited the venue on Monday. They marked a place to set the stage and also identified the space to make sitting arrangements for the participants.

Talking to media, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Tehrik-e-Insaaf was going to hold a mammoth public meeting on the same place where Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940. He said that City would be decorated with flags, hoardings and steamers from April 21st. He further stated that around 100 camps would be established in different areas of Lahore while party leaders would be assigned responsibilities to bring party workers and the general public to the venue. He said party workers would also reach Lahore by trains from Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. Abdul Aleem Khan also told reporters that PTI would hold a cultural show at Minar-e-Pakistan a day before the actual event to charge the party workers.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan, Leader of the Opposition Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Senator Ch. Mohammad Sarwar, MNA Shafqat Mahmood, MPA Shoaib Siddiquee, Ejaz Chaudhary and General Secretary Central Punjab PTI Shaukat Bhatti also held a special meeting in Lahore to review arrangements for public meeting to be held on 29th April.