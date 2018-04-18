Share:

islamabad-Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would continue the Hajj rituals training for the intending pilgrims of Islamabad till April 19 to enable them to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet. “The training is currently being conducted at the Haji Camp, Islamabad and it covers how to wear `Ahram’ and observe the sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and offering prayers at Masjid e Nabvi and `Salam’ at Roza e Rasool,” he added.