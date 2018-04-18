Share:

BAGHDAD - Iraq has executed 13 people including 11 convicted on charges relating to “terrorism”, the justice ministry said Monday. They included individuals responsible for car bombings, “killings of security forces personnel” and kidnappings, it said in a statement, without specifying dates, locations or other details of the attacks. The executions are the first since the beginning of the year in Iraq, which according to rights group Amnesty International put to death at least 111 people in 2017. On December 15, 38 people sentenced under Iraq’s terrorism law were hanged in the country’s Nasiriyah prison.