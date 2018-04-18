Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prominent political figure from Attock Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan Gakhar Monday joined the Pakistan People’s Party.

Gakhar along with Shiraz Hussain Shirazi called on former president Asif Ali Zardari here and announced to join the PPP.

Former federal minister and PPP Rawalpindi Division President Sardar Salim Haider Khan, Malik Mohammed Aijaz, Sardar Aslam Khan, Malik Mohammed Sajid, Malik Sajidur Rehman, Fauzia Habib and Amir Fida Paracha were also present on the occasion.

The former president welcomed Gakhar clan and their Sardar (chief) Irfan Jafar Khan in the party. Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan said that the PPP always served the downtrodden masses.

He reposed full confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, on Monday, PPP leader Senator Behramand Tangi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was planning to appoint its front man Saifur Rehman as the managing director of Khyber Bank violating the Election Commission’s orders not to appoint anyone on official position from April 1, 2018.

Senator Tangi said that by doing so, on the one hand the PTI was violating the EC orders and on the other wanted to hide its corruption, loot and plunder. “Khyber Bank has been disputed for the last three years for illegal appointment of previous MD Shamsul Qayyum,” the senator said.

He said the new appointment was very “suspicious” as PTI had planned to appoint Saifur Rehman ignoring senior officers of the Khyber Bank.

“This is being done to hide the corruption, illegal appointments and other wrong-doings of the PTI government in the Khyber Bank for the last five years,” the senator said.