LAHORE - Two members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz (JPSM) have submitted a resolution in the Assembly secretariat seeking creation of a separate province for south Punjab.

Moved by Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak and Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the resolution says that the federal government should take practical steps to initiate the process for the creation of Janoobi Punjab province.

The resolution may be taken up by the Punjab Assembly for adoption in the next session.

It may be recalled here that Punjab Assembly has already passed two identical resolutions on the subject. These resolutions were adopted in 2012 following a similar resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

A report prepared by a parliamentary commission on the feasibility of a new province is also lying in the National Assembly and the prime minister secretariat for quite some time.