ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz s (PMLN) leader Khawaja Asif Monday submitted letter of UAE-based International Mechanical and Electrical Company’s letter in Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) stating that he (Kh Asif) had never served as full-time employee of the firm.

It is worth here to mention that three-member bench of SC, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had given deadline till April-16 to plaintiffs to submit additional documents whereas verdict in the case was reserved on April-10.

As per details, Asif submitted company’s letter and additional documents. The letter states that full-time presence of Asif wasn’t mandatory under consultation agreement. “Consultation from Kh Asif was either sought through telephone or during his visit to Dubai”, read the statement of the letter. The company further stated that its legal member was ready to appear before any court in Pakistan in Kh Asif disqualification case.

The petition against country’s foreign minister was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Usman Dar.