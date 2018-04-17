Share:

SYDNEY:- Hundreds of firefighters were Monday battling a large bushfire that was raging near Sydney suburbs, with authorities saying it was “miraculous” no houses had been damaged and no-one had been injured. New South Wales state police are investigating the cause of the bushfire in south-western Sydney, which started on Saturday afternoon amid unseasonably warm autumn weather and strong winds, with suspicions it was deliberately lit. The blaze has burnt through more than 2,430 hectares (6,005 acres) so far, with some locals evacuated from their homes.