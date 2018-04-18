Share:

SUJAWAL - A man axed his 50-year-old wife to death in Sujawal district, Sindh, on Sunday night reportedly for not preparing dinner on time.

Kori Jatoi was killed by her husband Yar Mohammad Jatoi in Budho Khan Jatoi village. Later the accused surrendered to the police and confessed to committing the crime.

“In a fit of anger [for not preparing dinner on time], he attacked his wife and killed her on the spot,” Head Muharrar Mushtaq Ali said.

A first information report of the incident has been registered under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Yar Mohammad, on the complaint of the deceased Kori Jatoi’s brother Sahib Dino. Violence against women is not uncommon in Pakistan with some being killed due to minor disputes at home.

In 2016, a man was awarded death sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his daughter for not making ‘gol roti’. In the same year, a man axed his wife for taking too long to make tea in Badin. A report furnished by Sindh’s women development department earlier this month shows a total of 1,643 cases of various types of violent acts — from honour killing to custody of children and maintenance — were filed by women from across the province since July last year.

Man murdered in JACOBABAD

An old man was axed to death when he was sleeping at Syed Muhammad Shah Park, Jacobabad. According to police, Abdul Sattar Machi (45) was axed to death by unidentified persons.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

SHO Azad Shaikh said killers would be arrested, however, motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

No FIR was registered till filing of the news.