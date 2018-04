Share:

LAHORE - Customs authorities at the Lahore airport on Monday foiled a pigeon smuggling bid and handed over the passenger and 29 pigeons to wildlife officials.

Rafaqat, resident of Sialkot, was going to board Kuwait airways flight number 204 to Kuwait when Customs officials stopped him. He was later produced before a wildlife magistrate who imposed Rs25,000 fine on him and allowed him to carry his pigeons with him.