Islamabad - Member (Finance) Capital Development Authority, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz has been given additional charge of the office of Chairman CDA after Usman Akhtar Bajwa proceeded abroad in connection with a foreign study tour.

Chairman CDA Usman Akhtar Bajwa will be on the tour from 15 April 2018 to 28 April 2018. According to a notification issued by the CDA, Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz will look after the work of the post of Chairman CDA, in addition to his own duties during the foreign study tour of the Chairman. Dr. Fahad had also performed duties as Deputy Financial Advisor, CDA for three years before having elevated to the post of Member (Finance). He is a senior officer of Audit and Accounts group.

Furthermore, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani will also be on the tour and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has been assigned additional charge of the post of the Chief Commissioner for the said period.