HYDERABAD - MNA Waseem Hussain- who recently joined Pak Sarzameen Party- has announced his disassociation from the party and rejoined Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (PIB) here late Monday evening.

He made such announcement in presence of the Convener MQM Pakistan (PIB) MNA Dr Farooq Sattar here at his residence adding that he joined the PSP but returned to MQM Pakistan (PIB) without accepting any pressure or influence. Farroq Sattar who arrived his party’s zonal office has reached to residence of MNA Waseem Hussain on motorcycle along with MPA Rashid Khilji.