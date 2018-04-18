Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was prorogued after 7 minutes of proceedings as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Fazl-e-Elahi pointed out lack of quorum to prevent minority MPA Baldev Kumar from taking oath.

Only 10 MPAs were in the house when the quorum was pointed out. The house bells were rung thrice to complete the quorum but in vain.

As the chair invited Baldev to take oath after recitation of the Holy Quran, Fazle Elahi of PTI immediately stood up and pointed towards lack of quorum. However, the quorum could not be completed, which is pre-requisite for the assembly’s proceedings to continue and as such, the session was prorogued after the chair read out the Governor’s order of prorogation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier issued production order of Baldev Kumar in the assembly on directives of Peshawar High Court.

On February 26 , Baldev Kumar was also stopped by treasury and opposition members in KP Assembly from taking oath as there was total rumpus inside the house when he was spotted by the MPAs in the assembly hall.

Even, some of the members threw shoes at him to express anger against him for having allegedly killed special assistant to Chief Minister Sardar Soran Singh in Buner district in April 2016.

The MPA-elect is behind bars for the alleged murder.

QWP seeks applications from candidates for general elections

The Qaumi Watan Party invited applications from those interested in contesting the general elections on the QWP ticket.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the applicants will have to submit their applications either personally or through courier service to the Party Secretariat on or before May 5. The applicants would have to enclose a bank draft or a cross-cheque of the prescribed amount.

The amount for the applicant of a National Assembly seat is Rs50,000 whereas for provincial assembly seat, the amount is Rs25,000. However, applicants for the reserved seats (women and minority) would have to submit applications along with a bank draft or cross-cheque of Rs100,000. As per the party’s instructions, no cash amount will be accepted with any application.

KP police unveil performance data

Peshawar police stood 1st; Abbottabad 2nd and Lakki Marwat got 3rd position in recovery of arms and ammunitions in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued on Monday said that in recovery of narcotics, Mansehra police got 1st position, followed by Peshawar and Nowshera police. In seizure of proclaimed offenders (POs), Peshawar got 1st, Mardan 2nd and Charsadda 3rd position.

KP police showed better performance against arms, narcotics and proclaimed offenders during the 1st quarter of the current year, the statement said. According to the details, KP police rounded off 5,622 proclaimed offenders during 1st quarter of the current year while, in the previous year, 4,468 POs were arrested. In narcotics, during previous year, 3,931 kilograms of chars was seized while this year, 5,424 kilograms of chars was recovered.

Similarly, during previous year, 32 kilograms of opium was recovered while 175 kilograms of opium was recovered during this year. Last year, 99 kilograms of heroin was recovered while during current year, 193 kilograms of heroin was recovered.

The KP police recovered 8,657 arms during previous year while 9,654 arms were recovered during the current year.

Our Staff Reporter