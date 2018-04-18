Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has formally launched the scheme aiming at payment of profit to disabled persons at par with Bahbood Savings Scheme. It may be recalled that the government had made an announcement about the scheme in the budget 2017-18. Accordingly, the National Savings was entrusted with the task to frame rules under the guidance of Finance Division. The rules have been approved by the federal government and were notified by the Finance Division on 16th April 2018. National

Savings has already been directed to implement the scheme. It is estimated that around 192,000 disabled persons would benefit from the scheme.