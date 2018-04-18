Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Metropolitan Corporation has named New Muslim Town Road after Pakistan Movement veteran Col Amjad Hussain Sayyed.

He was the father of Nawa-i-Waqt Group General Manager Mujahid Hussain, Attorney Bar at Law, US Supreme Court, Mawahid Hussain, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyed and World Bank Country Director Tehsin Sayyed.

He was an aide and close friend of veteran journalists Hamid Nizami and Majid Nizami.

He was a senior officer of Pakistan Army, commissioned in January 1942, as well as a gold medalist of Pakistan Movement. He participated in the October 1937 session of All India Muslim League in Lucknow and the March 1940 Lahore session of the All India Muslim League.

The corporation named the road after the legend in recognition of his services.

