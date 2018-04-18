Share:

Karachi - The mystery of Fawad Alam only gets harder to crack with each upcoming tour. The 32-year old’s exclusion from the Pakistan Test squad for the England and Ireland tour was just another baffling decision by the selectors that left everyone searching for answers. But there are no answers.

“I don’t know why I was not selected,” Fawad, whose first-class average of more than 55 can put many to shame, said in a video interview shared by ESPNcricinfo. Looking as clueless as everyone else, the disappointed cricketer shared his thoughts on being snubbed (for the umpteenth time) by the selectors. “As far as the selection is concerned, only the selection committee can answer [your question]. I am trying my best to ensure that [I continue to perform at every opportunity I get].

According to Fawad, it is his responsibility, as a player, to continue performing at the domestic level. “This [exclusion from the squad] has been happening and it is the responsibility of the player to keep on performing at the domestic level and one day you will reap the benefits,” he added.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Sunday announced a 16-member squad for the tour to Ireland and England next month. The squad includes five uncapped players: batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Fawad Alam, who left behind many of his younger peers in the fitness test scores prior to the squad announcement, was once again inexplicably ignored, triggering a national outrage as fans demanded answers. Fawad has scored 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches at an average of 55.37. In the only 3 Tests he has played, he scored 250 runs at an average of 41.66 with one century.

RAMIZ RAJA QUESTIONS

TEST SQUAD FOR ENGLAND

The composition of Pakistan Test squad hasn’t gone down well with Ramiz Raja and he raised some stern questions surrounding the selections. “I ask why Riaz is not picked, as he was among the most impressive bowlers in the Pakistan Super League, bowling over 150kph and reversing the ball. So if there is no Yasir Shah at the disposal, who will take the wickets? I believe the next best choice for Pakistan was Riaz, which they missed out on,” Raja was quoted as saying during an interaction with the fans on the social media.

Pakistan cricket, headed by chief-selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, has also opted for Fakhar Zaman, who has been excellent for them in the limited-overs formats. However, as per Raja, he doesn’t possess the technique to survive in seaming conditions. Moreover, he said that Zaman should first be trained in Asian wickets before being considered for tougher conditions.

“Meanwhile, trying out Zaman as an opener in English conditions is a bad idea, because Zaman’s batting is weak under the seam-friendly conditions offered in England, if we want to introduce Zaman as an opener he should be used in the local Asian conditions first,” Raja added.