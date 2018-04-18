Share:

KASUR-Police have so far failed to trace out a five-year-old boy who has reportedly been missing from Basti Charagh Shah for the last three weeks.

Parents and relatives of the boy namely Faiq had nominated PML-N leader Khadim Hussain Kasuri head of the committee formed to convey their complaint to the high-ups.

Talking to media, Khurram Shehzad, father of the boy, lamented the police failure to recover his son despite the lapse of three weeks. Khadim Hussain said that recovery of the boy had become a challenge for the local police. He vowed to do his best to convey the voice of the boy's parents to the authorities concerned.

Power pilferers

thrash Lesco staffers

Villagers thrashed five staffers of the Lesco and held him hostage in a room after being caught pilfering electricity at Kelu village here the other day.

According to Kasur Saddr police, a Lesco team, consisting of five officials, led by line superintendent Rashid Amin, conducted a raid in Kelu village and caught villagers including Allah Wasaya, Mashooq Ahmed and Saqib pilfering electricity. They cut the connections which the power pilferers had established for power pilferage. It angered them and they thrashed the Lesco staffers. They also held them hostage in a room. On information, the police reached the spot and rescue them. A case had been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the Lesco Niaznagar sub divisional officer.

Man, minor killed in traffic accidents

Two persons including a minor boy were killed while eight others were injured in two different traffic accidents here the other day.

A speeding passenger van overturned on Halla Road in Sarai Mughal, crushing Zain Ali, 4, son of Tufail. He stood on the roadside when the incident occurred. Police impounded the van and launched investigation. In another incident, a man namely Naveed Ahmed was killed while eight others were injured in collision between a bus and truck. Rescue 1122 rushed the injured to hospital. Phoolnagar police launched investigation.

On the other hand, a man was injured in firing by his rival at Rangy Wala. Ahmed Dogar and Abdul Jabbar had been locked in an enmity since long.

The other day, the former opened fire on the latter. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Lahore General Hospital. Police were investigating.