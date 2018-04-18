Share:

KANDHKOT - The Public Prosecution Department’s employees registered their protest in favour of their demands on Monday.

A large number of public prosecutors of the district Kashmore recorded their protest for increase in salaries. It was observed that they were also boycotted the prosecutions throughout the day.

Deputy District Prosecutor (DDP) Abdul Fateh Chandio, Lala Wajid Malik, Ghulam Abbas Somro and others demanded increase in basic salaries, allowances and other incentives.

They were carrying placards and banners in favour of their demands.

While talking to media, they complained that what they earn was not enough to run their homes.

They expressed their disappointment over this they said that despite related work with judiciary the employees of the prosecution department are not getting their salaries and other allowances equivalent to judiciary.

They demanded from the chief justice and Sindh High Court that their salaries should be increased in the line of judiciary otherwise protest will be extended to province level till fulfillment of their demands special judicial allowances along with hiring and utility of allowances.