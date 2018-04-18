Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed his expectation of delay in the holding of the next general elections till November but did not give any reason for the delay.

Talking to media here on Monday, Sheikh Rashid said that he was standing by his statement that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif would land in jail, adding the trial against him and his family members in the National Accountability Bureau was in its final stage.

When asked what would be the reasons for the delay in elections he did not give any plausible reason, but said that the elections could delay for couple of months due to “some mishap”.

He however said that the elections would delay till November and would be held in the tenure of the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan.

Responding to a question on the attack on the residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Sheikh Rashid said that the residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan was just 200 yards from the residence of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and the attack was aimed at giving a message to the NAB.

But did not elaborate who wanted to browbeat the key accountability apparatus in the country.

To a question about the reserved judgement in his disqualification case, Sheikh Rashid said that he was not facing the case of money laundering but even then in case of handing down of any adverse verdict against him, he would gracefully face and accept it instead of coming up with lame accuses like Nawaz Sharif.

To a question, AML chief appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to help resume work on the Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi where almost 90 per cent work on the project was already completed, and funds were stopped only because he had initiated the project.

He said that he was only interested in completion of the hospital because this 400-bed project would help the poor and deserving patients of his constituency.

The AML chief further said that the work on Nullah Leh Project was stalled as he had envisaged the project adding that he had even asked the PML-N government to rename the project but let it complete as it would help ease the traffic mess in the inner city areas.

He criticised Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif for turning personal against him and making the people of Rawalpindi suffer due to their “animosity” towards him.