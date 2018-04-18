Share:

KARACHI - The District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will provide electricity, lights, potable water and other facilities in and around the city graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

This was stated in a meeting held in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Head Office on Monday to review the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat chaired by City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi.

DMC Chairman Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf, chairman E&M Committee Khalid Ajmeri, Chairman Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Chairperson Media Committee Sabheen Ghori, chairman fire brigade committee Aman Khan Afridi, MC West Ashafaq Mallah, MC South Barkatullah, DG Tech works Shahab Anwer, Director Graveyard Iqbal Parvez, Sr Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the KMC will arrange installation of 40 generators and 1160 lights in 24 graveyards including Mewashah graveyard, Mohammad Shah graveyard, Sakhi Hassan graveyard, Liaquatabad C-1 area graveyard, Essa Nagri graveyard, Korangi No 6 graveyard, Model colony graveyard, Mehmoodabad graveyard, Yasinabad graveyard, Paposhnagar graveyard and other graveyards of the city.

Aslam Shah Afridi urged the district administration and KMC officers to ensure proper and full arrangements for the Shab-e-Barat as large number of citizens visit the graves of their relatives and friends to offer Fateha and spend this night in prayers.

He said city wardens will also be deputed around graveyards for traffic control and guidance of visitors and anti encroachments staff will ensure clean and smooth ways to the graveyards.

He said 80 percent of city graveyards located in district west therefore DMC West has to ensure better arrangements on its remits on Shab-e-Barat.

He said the sewerage overflow and leakage should also be stopped around graveyards especially on this occasion to save the graveyards from sewerage water.