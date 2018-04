Share:

KARACHI: - The Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Monday, said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman. The first of Shaban will fall on April 18 (Wednesday), said Rehman and added that no one reported sighting of moon from any part of the country. Mufti Rehman, who chaired the committee, said Shab-e-Barat would be observed on the night between May 1 and 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday).–Agencies