Share:

LONDON:- Sir Ian McKellen has planned an elaborate ‘’celebratory’’ funeral in preparation for his death. The ‘Lord of the Rings’ star - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006 - admitted he thinks about death ‘’every day’’ and once spent a whole evening planning a memorial service ‘’wish list’’ he would like to mark his life after he has passed away. Sir Ian, 78, reveals in upcoming documentary ‘McKellen: Playing The Part’: ‘’I would like the memorial to take place in a celebratory way - in a theatre. Free admission. And I’d want a lot of beautiful people.’’