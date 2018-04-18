Share:

Angry Donaldson squares up to umpire

MONTE CARLO - American youngster Jared Donaldson squared up to French umpire Arnaud Gabas after losing his temper over a line call in bizarre scenes during a Monte Carlo Masters match on Monday. After Gabas got out of his chair to check a mark, Donaldson lost his cool when a serve from opponent Albert Ramos Vinolas was called in when he thought it was out. The 21-year-old Donaldson was adamant Gabas checked the wrong mark in the clay and squared up to the official while shouting at him insisting that what the umpire was pointing at "wasn't a mark". He then refused to play the next game until a supervisor was called to the court, claiming "I can call the supervisor whenever I want". Donaldson later offered Gabas a sarcastic apology, saying: "I'm sorry I hurt your feelings, I apologise."–AFP

Shifa Int’l beat Panthers Club by 14 runs

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Islamabad beat Panthers Cricket Club by 14 runs in the Champions Cricket League T25 match played here at Jamia School ground Rawalpindi the other day. Put into bat first, Shifa International scored 218-4 in allotted 25 overs. Shahzad Kiani hit a fine century consuming 69 deliveries studded with 13 fours and 3 sixes while Qamar Munir Butt made 32, Faisal Iqbal 23 and Tahir Akhtar unbeaten 21. Umer Jilani bagged 2-32 and Rana 1-28. In reply, Panthers Club were bowled out for 204 in 24th over. Saeed scored 62, Umar Jilani 21, Fahad 20 and Sabhat 19. Alamgir Khan cinched 4-28, while Tariq Shahzad (2-30) and Syed Mudassar Bukhari (1-20) were the other main wicket-takers. Alamgir Khan and Shahzad Kiani were declared joint players of the match.–Staff Reporter

IPC secretary inaugurates TT League

ISLAMABAD - Rawal Jugni, Lahore Ustad, Islamabad Commanders and Karachi Kararay won their matches on the inaugural day of the 1st Pakistan Table Tennis Super League here at the Hamidi Hall on Monday. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary Syed Abu Ahmed Akif graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed, PTTF president Khawaja Hassan Wadood, secretary Kafatullah Khan, organising secretary Shahid Bloch and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion. In the first match, Rawal Jugni beat Peshawar Dilawar 3-1 while Lahore Ustad defeated Quetta Defenders 3-2 in the second encounter while Islamabad Commanders beat Multan Sufiyan 3-0 in the third and Karachi Kararay beat Faisalabad Sherdil 3-1 in the fourth one.–Staff Reporter

SBP to organise Punjab Boxing C’ship

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise the Punjab Boxing Championship (male and female) here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex gymnasium hall from May 11 to 15. Director Admin SBP Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting in this regard which was also attended by Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti and other SBP and Punjab Boxing Association (PBA) officials. The meeting reviewed all the arrangements to conduct the event smoothly. Javed Chohan said the championship will be held under the slogan of ‘kaun banay ga Punjab ka boxing champion'. It will be conducted in 24 weight categories of three classes, youth class, elite class and elite female class. He said the registration will begin from April 17. "The winners will be awarded with cash prizes," he added.–Staff Reporter

Wapda players excel in C’Wealth Games

LAHORE - Wapda players, representing Pakistan, yet again brought laurels for the country in the 21st Commonwealth Games held in Gold-Coast, Australia. Pakistan won one gold and four bronze medals in the Games, out of which Wapda players grabbed one gold and three bronze for Pakistan, said Wapda spokesman here Monday. Wapda wrestler M Inam Butt won only gold for the country in 86kg category while weightlifter Nauh Dastgir secured bronze in 105+kg category. Likewise, Wapda wrestler M Bilal won bronze medal in 57kg category while Wapda weightlifter Talha Talib b bagged bronze for Pakistan in 62kg category. He also created new Commonwealth record by lifting 132kg weight in snatch. Wapda chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) felicitated Wapda players on their brilliant performance in the Games.–Staff Reporter