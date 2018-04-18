Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the two assailants who shot dead a student in what appeared to be an incident of target killing at Faizabad, informed sources.

A murder case has also been registered against the killers while further investigation is on.

Two assailants on a motorcycle launched an armed attack on Muhajid while he was walking on the road at Faizabad, killing him on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape while Rescue 1122 reached the crime scene and rushed the dead body to Holy Family Hospital for autopsy.

Murder case was lodged against attackers on complaint of friend of deceased.

SHO Police Station New Town Javed Iqbal Mirza, when contacted, said the police chalked murder case and started raiding at different localities to nab the killers.

“Firing two bullets into neck of the man is a typical attacking style of target killers,” he said. The police investigators have also been obtaining information about the activities of the deceased from Parachinar since the sectarian violence in the locality is on rise.

Meanwhile, the doctors have discharged a man from hospital whose lower lip got slashed with stray twine. The victim was identified as Hafiz Abdul Basit.

According to police, Basit was travelling on bike when stray twine wrapped around his upper body and cut his lower lip.

Doctors put some eight stitches on the wound, a police officer said.