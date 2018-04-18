Share:

Rawalpindi - Scores of members of Naan Bai Association staged a protest demonstration against inclusion of extra amount in gas bills under the pretext of LNG charges here on Monday.

The protest demonstration was held outside Rawalpindi Press Club and SNGPL Office during which the union leaders of Naan Bai Association chanted slogans against the government. “LNG Deal with Qatar is unacceptable” was the most echoed slogan of the protestors.

According to details, more than 100 elected representatives and members of Naan Bai Association gathered outside RPC and organized a protest demonstration against government for including extra amount in the gas bills in name of LNG charges.

They also blocked Murree Road for traffic.

Addressing the protestors, the representatives of NBA said the government is bent on committing economic murder of Tandoor owners. “With this, the tandoor owners have to pay Rs 25000 instead of Rs 10000 as gas charges every month,’ they said.

Later on, the protestors reached outside SNGPL Officer where they urged the government to withdraw extra charges from gas bills.