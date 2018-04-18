Share:

wah cantt-Speakers representing different sections of the society paid a tribute to Professor Dr Sarfaraz Khan, director area study centre University of Peshawar for his decades old services for the educational sector in an event organized by Sir Syed education society at a local hotel here on Monday.

The event was chaired by Vice chancellor, University of Haripur Dr Aabid Fareed while former director General Election commission of Pakistan Raja Ghias Ud Din Balbun, Professor Riffat Durrani head of education department University of Haripur, Professor Zia Ul Mustafa Urdu department Cadet College Hassanabdal, Dr Tehseen Tahir education department University of Haripur spoke at the occasion.