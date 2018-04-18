Share:

rawalpindi-At least two women were killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a heavy stone-made wall fell on a muddy house due to heavy rain near Khokhar Plaza on GT Road at Rawat, informed sources on Monday.

Sources said the incident took place within the limits of the Sihala Police Station and the victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment and post mortem by the Rescue 1122. The victims were belonging to a same family.

The deceased were identified as Rahila Bibi and her daughter Fatima while the names of injured were not revealed by the doctors.

According to sources, the family members were sleeping in their mud house adjacent to a heavy stone-made wall in Mohala Younis of Rawat. Due to rain, the newly built stone wall fell on the mud house.

The family members were buried alive under the debris. As a result, two women died on the spot and two members’ sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 and others rushed to the scene, conducted a rescue operation and pulled out the two dead bodies and the injured people from under the rubble of the mud house.

Sihala police reached the spot and have begun investigation.

Meanwhile, residents and relatives of the deceased and injured staged a protest demonstration against district administration and police for responding late to the incident place. The protestors blocked GT Road for traffic movement causing troubles for commuters.