­LAHORE - Former captain Younus Khan left a level-three coaching course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) claiming he was not provided with a room to stay in. Khan, in a video message, said he received an email to attend the coaching course, but when he arrived at the NCA there was no room for him. “I was given the room of a senior management member to stay in. I have decided to leave because I don’t feel I should coach at a place where this has happened and I have been given the room of someone else,” he added. NCA sources said the administration had sent an apology to Younus.