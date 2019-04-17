Share:

ISLAMABAD - Total 29 out of 47 MNAs below age 45 turned up at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Tuesday for trials for the selection of Pakistani Parliamentarians cricket team for the first-ever Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament scheduled to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri were also present at the venue to buck up the members. Asad carried the bat while Suri bowled a few deliveries. Asad said he is here to buck up the parliamentarian players and show unity with them.

Zain Qureshi is the convener of Pakistani Parliamentarians cricket team, while well-known cricket administrator Shakil Shaikh, who is also IRCA President, is coordinating the parliamentarians team in Islamabad. PCB top class coaches Sabih Azhar, Taimoor Azam and Ayaz Akbar Yousfai conducted the trials, which will continue till April 23 at Shalimar ground.

The eight participating nations in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament are England, Australia, South Africa, India, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The round matches will be played of 15-over-a-side, while the final will be played 20 overs each.

Talking to the media, Asad Qaiser said: “We want to continue cricket diplomacy through parliament. We will play matches with all the provincial assembly members, PSL franchises and media persons. The selected members will be given cricket training by top coaches.”