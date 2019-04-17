Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons including two children were killed and three others injured on Tuesday in flash floods triggered by heavy rain in different areas of Balochistan. According to Levies sources, torrential rain in the province has led to sewage spilling onto the streets making it difficult for residents to commute. Deputy Commissioner Dukki has said that water from the Alambar River has entered the Kuli Manzai district and has taken the shape of a flash flood, causing destruction to the houses. One man died in flooding in the Barkhan district. Residents have been shifted to safer places while emergency has been declared in the hospitals, the DC added. Irrigation authorities have said that due to intermittent rain in the area, water in the Mankai Dam has exceeded the limit and has started overflowing through the spillway. Moreover, due to continuous rain in the Harnai district, the bridge connecting the district to the highway has been closed while landsliding has led to the closing of Mir Ali Khel-DI Khan Road. Heavy rains continued to lash Pishin, Barshor, Khanozai, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Musa Khel, Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakari, Shela Bagh and Qilla Abdullah areas. In the last 24 hours the Pakistan Meteorological Department office has recorded 40mm rain in Sibbi, 39 mm rain in Barkhan, 23 mm in Zhob, 20 mm in Turbat 20 and 10 mm in Quetta.