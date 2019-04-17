Share:

MANSEHRA - District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Zaibullah Khan on Tuesday ordered to take strict action against the illegal Panchayat (Jirga) that had imposed one million rupees fine on a newlywed couple in the village Sat Banni of Balakot.

While talking to media, Zaibullah Khan said that government had banned private Jirgas and there was no room for conducting this type of public meetings.

The DPO taking notice of the news published in print media ordered DSP circle Balakot and SHO to submit a report about the matter.

Yasir Habib son of Habibullah resident of Sat Banni village who got married with a girl without the consent of his family demanded security from the court. Later the relatives of both husband and wife brought them back to the village where an illegal Panchayat of the locals imposed a fine of one million rupees on the couple.