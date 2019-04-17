Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has passed an order imposing a total penalty of Rs22.5 million on three medical and dental colleges for violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. The medical and dental colleges had violated the Competition Act, 2010 by fraudulently claiming recognition by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and offering admissions to students for 2013-2014 sessions.

The CCP conducted an enquiry into allegations of deceptive marketing practices, after the PMDC in its press release named twenty-two private medical and dental colleges, which had failed to meet its registration criteria for 2013-2014 and were therefore either not recognised, or had restrictions placed on offering admissions for the sessions 2013-2014. The CCP’s inquiry not only aimed to implement its mandate, but also to safeguard the interests of thousands of students enrolled in medical and related courses and save the lives of millions of citizens to be affected by the unrecognised medical education.

The inquiry found eight of the 22 institutions named by PMDC to have misrepresented their recognition by PMDC through their websites, and omitted to communicate the restriction on their admissions for the year 2013-14, thus violating Section 10 of the Competition Act. These eight medical institutions include: Pak Red Crescent Medical & Dental College, Lahore, Mohiuddin Islamic Medical College, Mirpur (AJK), Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Independent Medical College, Faisalabad, Women Medical College, Abbottabad, Hashmat Medical & Dental College, Gujrat, Bhittai Medical & Dental College, Mirpurkhas Sindh, (BDS), and AJ&K Medical College, Muzaffarabad - AJ&K.

The order imposed a penalty of Rs7.5 million each on Bhittai Medical & Dental College Mirpurkhas, Women Medical College Abbottabd, Pak Red Crescent Medical & Dental College Lahore for violating Section 10 of the Competition Act in view of the timings of their advertisements about offering admissions for 2013-2014 despite being restricted by PMDC.