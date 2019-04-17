Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has set up a special cell in his office to monitor performance of departments and officers. Presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries and divisional commissioner at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, the chief secretary said that the cell would not only monitor performance but also work on reforms in different sectors, especially health and education. He said the targets of progress could not be achieved without curbing corruption. He added that effective measures against corruption would help stop financial irregularities, besides improving performance of departments. He directed the administrative secretaries to strengthen the system of accountability and audit within departments by effectively performing the functions of principal accounting officers. Asking the Director General Anti-Corruption for early disposal of pending inquiries, the Chief Secretary assured that the Punjab government would provide all support to Anti-Corruption Establishment for overcoming the shortage of quality human resource. He ordered the officers to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for public for resolving their problems.

The instruction regarding holding of open courts should also be implemented and a common man should be given due respect in government offices, he added.

He mentioned that the capability of government departments would be enhanced through IT. He directed the PITB Chairman to bring improvement in IT systems being used for price control in districts so that effective monitoring of daily-use items could be ensured. The Chief Secretary also issued directives regarding early disposal of departmental inquires, pension cases and complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Those among present were Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Chairman PITB, administrative secretaries of different departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners joined the meeting through video link.