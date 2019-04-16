Share:

RAWALPINDI - Parents of several students enrolled in a p rivate school filed an application with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to become party in a case pending against the school for not reducing tuition fee up to 20% as per Supreme Court of Pakistan orders.

The Commissioner accepted the plea of the parents for hearing, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, more than 34 parents of students enrolled in a private school, Sapient Hall, appeared before the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Judat Ayaz and tabled an application stating that the school management had not implemented the orders of the SCP regarding 20% concession in tuition fee and refunding 50 percent fee of summer vacations. They told the Commissioner that management of the school was also involved in taking extra funds illegally from students in name of admin and annual charges.

The Commissioner was informed by the applicants that they had approached earlier the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, District Education Authority, Rawalpindi on March 18 against management of the school. On this, the CEO conducted a thorough inquiry and ordered the management of the school to comply with the orders of the SCP. However, the management of private school challenged the order of the CEO with Office of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division for review instead of obeying orders of CEO DEA Rawalpindi.

The applicants appealed to the Commissioner to provide them opportunity of hearing their reservations against the school management as it was right of the parents to give their point of view to decide the case on merit.

The CEO DEA Rawalpindi has already imposed a penalty of Rs20,000 per day from 13/2/2019 till the reduction of 20% fee for non-compliance of orders of the SCP.